Kentucky Symphony Orchestra To Kick Off Season 28

By 1 hour ago
  • kentucky symphony orchestra devou park
    The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in performance at the Devou Park bandshell in Covington
    Courtesy of The River City News

For 28 years, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has brought classical music - and modern music with a classical twist - to Northern Kentucky.

A new season is set to kick off in October. Shows throughout the year mix classical and jazz; pay tribute to composers who overcame disabilities; include music from an opera about the Manhattan Project, a collaboration with the St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Choir; and provide a live accompaniment of the classic film Singin' in the Rain.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the new season and to update us on KSO's quest for a permanent home, is KSO Music Director and Founder James Cassidy.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra
Kentucky
Music
