Kentucky Symphony Orchestra To Kick Off Season 28

For 28 years, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has brought classical music - and modern music with a classical twist - to Northern Kentucky.

A new season is set to kick off in October. Shows throughout the year mix classical and jazz; pay tribute to composers who overcame disabilities; include music from an opera about the Manhattan Project, a collaboration with the St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Choir; and provide a live accompaniment of the classic film Singin' in the Rain.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the new season and to update us on KSO's quest for a permanent home, is KSO Music Director and Founder James Cassidy.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

