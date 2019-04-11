Laure Quinlivan's 'Blue Goes Green' Gets National Distribution

Laure Quinlivan's film on the innovative design of Cincinnati Police District 3 headquarters in Western Hills is getting national play on public TV stations in celebration of Earth Day.

Now called Blue Goes Green, the program will air statewide in Kentucky at 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, on KET. It was called Cincinnati LEEDs The Nation when it premiered in 2017 on WCET-TV.

District 3, at 2300 Ferguson Road, was the first U.S. police station to achieve "net zero energy," generating enough renewable energy to meet its own annual energy consumption from 1,200 solar panels on the roof and 40 geothermal wells. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a widely used rating system for highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings, she explained in 2017.

"Changing the title was something that CET program director Jim Weiner brought up to me right away back in 2017. He said our Cincinnati LEEDS the Nation title was fine for this region, but would not interest other program directors around the country to air it," Quinlivan says.

The Peabody Award-winning former WCPO-TV I-Team reporter wrote, directed and produced the show. Quinlivan, a former Cincinnati City Council member, is president of the LQ Consulting video storytelling company.

Quinlivan, Weiner and a public TV programming consultant "all agreed that Blue Goes Green was ideal. 'Blue' for the police, of course. Three short words," she says.

Dayton's WPDT-TV (Channel 16) will air Blue Goes Green at 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will air 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, on WCET-TV (Channel 48) and Channel 16. Earth Day is April 22.

Blue Goes Green also will be broadcast in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, Nashville, Indianapolis, Akron, Youngstown, Albequerque, Santa Fe, Grand Rapids, Salt Lake City, Santa Fe, Sioux City and on statewide networks in Idaho, Maryland, South Carolina, Nebraska and Kentucky.

You can see a trailer for the film at the bluegoesgreen.us website.