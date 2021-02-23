Related Program: 
Living On The Edge: Exhibit Captures Life On The Appalachia Preserve

By 1 hour ago
  • Big dipper fireflies (Photinus pyralis) at dusk.
    Courtesy Samuel James

An exploration of a large swath of local land, largely untouched, is now the focus of a new exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center. A Year on the Edge features photographs and scientific specimens from the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System. The 20,000-acre preserve is home to hundreds of plant and animal species, including Allegheny woodrats, wolf spiders, mussels and bobcats.

The exhibit includes the photography of Samuel James whose long exposures capture the different flashing patterns, colors and behaviors of the many firefly species that illuminate the Eastern forest system.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss A Year on the Edge is Cincinnati Museum Center Edge of Appalachia Preserve System Director Chris Bedel; and Photographer Samuel James.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

