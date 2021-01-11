Nathan Bachrach Leaving 'Simply Money' Radio Show, Financial Advisory Firm

By 36 minutes ago
  • Nathan Bachrach started "Simply Money" reports in 1993 on WVXU-FM.
    Nathan Bachrach started "Simply Money" reports in 1993 on WVXU-FM.

Financial news expert Nathan J. Bachrach explains why he's leaving his Simply Money weeknight show after 28 years and Allworth Financial investment management company:

"I've done everything I told people to do. I saved money. I invested money. It's now time to enjoy it," says Bachrach, 69, executive vice president of Allworth Financial, which acquired his Simply Money investment firm in 2017.

He will broadcast his final Simply Money financial news show on WKRC-AM 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, because that's the day he debuted on Xavier University's WVXU-FM in 1993. He announced his departure on the show Monday evening.

Bachrach had subbed for financial host Chris DeSimio and asked General Manager Jim King for his own program. King gave him a half-hour monthly show which soon grew into a weekly show, then to an hour, and finally into a one-hour weekday show.

For many years, Bachrach co-hosted the financial news show with Ed Finke, his long-time partner in their Financial Network Group in Symmes Township. It was later known as Simply Money until the company was bought by Sacramento-based Hanson McCain Advisors, now called Allworth Financial.

"We've sold the firm. It's in fine shape. I agreed to stay on for three years, which I did. They gave me a couple of offers, none of which were very appetizing," he told me.  

Bachrach also will stop co-writing his weekly financial advice column with Wagner for the Cincinnati Enquirer, and doing Simply Money segments on iHeartMedia morning radio shows hosted by Mike McConnell and Brian Thomas. Wagner will continue the WKRC-AM weeknight show with a new co-host, and "Allworth Advice" consumer news segments on WXIX-TV. Bachrach started the TV features 16 years ago with WLWT-TV news veterans producer Kathy Palmer and photographer Kevin Rue.

Bachrach, a Philadelphia native with degrees from Hofstra University and UC, stressed that he's not retiring. He's contemplating "starting a couple businesses, and doing some things in the media" later this year.

Bachrach and Finke, partners since 1993, will be honored with a lifetime achievement award from the UC Economics Center in April.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Nathan Bachrach

Related Content

Steve Sommers' New Overnight Show Premieres Jan. 11

By Jan 5, 2021
Courtesy Hot Shot's Secrets

Calling it "a dream come true," Steve Sommers resumes his overnight conversations with truckers and insomniacs Monday, Jan. 11, two months after WLW-AM canceled his America's Truckin' Network show.

And he may be able to talk about politics, too.

Brian Thomas Returns To Radio After 6-Week COVID Convalescence

By Jan 4, 2021
Courtesy WKRC-AM

WKRC-AM morning host Brian Thomas wanted to thank his listeners for all the Facebook and text messages of support during his six-week coronavirus convalescence.

But he didn't have the "energy, ability or desire" to do anything since Thanksgiving.

Country DJ 'Pistol Pete' Miller Dies At 59

By 22 hours ago
Courtesy Pete Miller

"Pistol Pete" Miller, a popular country music DJ at WUBE-FM, WYGY-FM, WNKR-FM and WNKN-FM, died at his Fairfax home Saturday. He was 59.