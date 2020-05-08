Related Program: Around Cincinnati A New Message Of Hope By Lee Hay • 20 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati ShareTweetEmail Facebook Listen Listening... / 5:20 A new Message of Hope from Tamera Lenz Muente, associate curator at the Taft Museum of Art. Tags: Message of HopeTamera Lenz MuenteTaft MuseumAround CincinnatiShareTweetEmail Related Content Message Of Hope: Rene Micheo By Lee Hay • Apr 10, 2020 Listen Listening... / 4:28 A Message of Hope from Guatemala native and naturalized American citizen, Rene Micheo, a former principal dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet.