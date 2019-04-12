Ohio's "Heartbeat Bill," Kentucky's Pension Problem And Other Top Stories

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs what has been commonly referred to as "The Heartbeat Bill" into law. The law bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and other opponents of the legislation say they will fight it in court.

The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County strike a deal on the new music venue at The Banks.

Last month, Mayor John Cranley and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said they wanted to file a public nuisance lawsuit aimed at temporarily shutting down the Millennium Hotel downtown. Now public records detail conditions inside the hotel, as an investor expresses interest in the property.

Hamilton County Commissioners propose a plan to own and operate the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) but Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says he will fight them on the proposal.

And Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says he'll call a special session to revisit House Bill 358, which would have provided regional universities and county health departments relief from a spike in pension costs.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer government reporter Jessie Balmert (@jbalmert); Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporter Jo Ingles (@joingles); Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich (@ChrisCinciBiz); Tom Loftus (@TomLoftus_CJ), who covers the Kentucky Statehouse for the Courier-Journal; and WVXU City Hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).