Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

One Woman's Work To Save The Critically Endangered Cotton-top Tamarin

By 42 minutes ago
  • anne savage
    Anne Savage, Ph.D., is founder of Proyecto Tití, which works to conserve the cotton-top tamarin in Columbia.
    Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The next speaker in the 2019 Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Barrows Conservation Lecture Series is Anne Savage, Ph.D., founder of Proyecto Tití, a program designed to conserve Colombia’s most endangered primate, the cotton-top tamarin.

Anne Savage, Ph.D., spoke with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard about her work for Cincinnati Edition. She will present "Tamarins & Teamwork: What it takes to conserve the critically endangered cotton-top tamarin in Colombia" at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday evening, April 17.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Anne Savage
Thane Maynard
animals
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Future Of Dog Warden Program Still Undecided

By Apr 2, 2019
Facebook

Hamilton County commissioners are putting off a decision on the dog warden contract for a few more days. Commissioner Todd Portune wants an opportunity to speak with the warden before voting on the program's future.

Howling At The Facts And Fictions Of Urban Coyotes

By Feb 26, 2019
coyotes
Dru Bloomfield / Wikimedia Commons

People are seeing more coyotes in neighborhoods throughout Greater Cincinnati lately, on both sides of the Ohio River. And that is causing many of them to worry about the safety of their children and pets.

Love Is In The Air: Bernheim Arboretum Tracks Pair Of Golden Eagles

By Feb 11, 2019
golden eagle
Pixabay

The Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest could be tracking the first pair of golden eagles in the eastern United States.

This love story, like many others, starts over a romantic meal… just replace the candlelit dinner with some roadkill.