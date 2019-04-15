One Woman's Work To Save The Critically Endangered Cotton-top Tamarin

The next speaker in the 2019 Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Barrows Conservation Lecture Series is Anne Savage, Ph.D., founder of Proyecto Tití, a program designed to conserve Colombia’s most endangered primate, the cotton-top tamarin.

Anne Savage, Ph.D., spoke with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard about her work for Cincinnati Edition. She will present "Tamarins & Teamwork: What it takes to conserve the critically endangered cotton-top tamarin in Colombia" at the Cincinnati Zoo Wednesday evening, April 17.

