Otterbein President Says Debate Day Will Be "Democracy In Action"

Otterbein University will be in the national spotlight today as thousands of people plan to visit the campus for tonight's Democratic Presidential Debate, and millions more will be watching from their homes. School officials say what people will see on campus has been weeks in the making.



Otterbein University President John Comerford says the school has been working with the city of Westerville, local law enforcement, and CNN to bring the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate together.

"They're going to totally transform our basketball arena into something they promise we will not recognize when they're done. From one corner of the campus to the other. From the event itself to watch parties, to free speech zones. There's a lot to coordinate here," says Comerford.

Several demonstrations and protests are being planned around campus.

Comerford says hosting the debate means students will get to see "democracy in action."

