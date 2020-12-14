Pediatricians Pass Out Gun Locks As Deadly Unintentional Shootings By Kids Spike

Deadly unintentional shootings by children increased 43% in March and April of this year, according to advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. At the same time, gun sales were surging during coronavirus lockdowns.

With children homebound like never before due to the pandemic, there are new risks posed by firearms. Half of all unintentional shooting deaths among children occur at home and nationally one out of every three homes with children also has a gun.

The Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has teamed up with firearm owners, pediatricians and others to create the Partnership for Safety of Children Around Firearms, and launched a pilot program called "Store It Safe," to encourage safe storage of firearms and help educate families. As part of the program, pediatrician's offices will offer gun lock boxes to parents.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss "Store It Safe" is Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Past President, "Store it Safe" Program Co-medical Director and Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician Mike Gittelman, MD.

