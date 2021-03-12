Petitioners Sue Over Changes To Housing Charter Amendment Ballot Language

    Officials and advocates say Cincinnati needs 28,000 affordable housing units in areas like Over-the-Rhine in order to meet demand.
The Hamilton County Board of Elections has certified an affordable housing charter amendment, but the language that will appear on the May ballot is still under dispute.

The amendment would require the city of Cincinnati to put $50 million into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund every year. City Council approved significant changes to the summary of the amendment that voters will see on the ballot, despite protests from the original petitioners.

The petitioners are now suing the county Board of Elections, City Council, and the Ohio Secretary of State. They say the new language is intended to encourage voters to oppose the measure.

A complaint filed Thursday asks the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene and invalidate the new summary. The respondents are required to respond by Monday.

The Board of Elections voted Friday to certify the language "pending further guidance" as a result of the lawsuit.

