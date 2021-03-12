Petitioners Sue Over Changes To Housing Charter Amendment Ballot Language

The Hamilton County Board of Elections has certified an affordable housing charter amendment, but the language that will appear on the May ballot is still under dispute.

The amendment would require the city of Cincinnati to put $50 million into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund every year. City Council approved significant changes to the summary of the amendment that voters will see on the ballot, despite protests from the original petitioners.

The petitioners are now suing the county Board of Elections, City Council, and the Ohio Secretary of State. They say the new language is intended to encourage voters to oppose the measure.

A complaint filed Thursday asks the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene and invalidate the new summary. The respondents are required to respond by Monday.

The Board of Elections voted Friday to certify the language "pending further guidance" as a result of the lawsuit.

Read the full court filing below:

Ohio Supreme Court Complaint: Affordable Housing Amendment by WVXU News on Scribd