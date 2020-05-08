Related Program: 
A Poem For This Mother's Day From Pauletta Hansel

By Lee Hay 19 minutes ago
  • Provided

For Mother’s Day: local poet Pauletta Hansel recites her poem When She Was Done, from her collection, Coal Town Photograph.

Pauletta Hansel
poet
Coal Town Photographs
Mother's Day
