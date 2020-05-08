Related Program: Around Cincinnati A Poem For This Mother's Day From Pauletta Hansel By Lee Hay • 19 minutes ago Related Program: Around Cincinnati ShareTweetEmail Provided Listen Listening... / 1:21 For Mother’s Day: local poet Pauletta Hansel recites her poem When She Was Done, from her collection, Coal Town Photograph. Tags: Pauletta HanselpoetCoal Town PhotographsMother's DayAround CincinnatiShareTweetEmail Related Content Book Review: Pauletta Hansel's "Coal Town Photograph" Plus Preview A Musical Presentation By Roberta Schultz • Jan 10, 2020 Provided Listen Listening... / 7:51 Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Pauletta Hansel's latest book of poems, Coal Town Photograph, and previews an upcoming musical/spoken word presentation of the book at the Newport Branch of the Campbell County Public Library.