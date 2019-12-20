Portune Names His Replacement For The Remainder Of His Term

Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune has named his successor. Victoria Parks has been Portune's chief of staff since 2016. She tells WVXU the honor is "bittersweet."

Parks says she's glad she'll be able to continue his work and his policy agenda without interruption, but her ambition was never to hold office herself.

Portune is stepping down because of his declining health. The 61-year-old Democrat had a leg amputated last year to stop cancer, but tumors returned.

The succession still needs approval by county Democrats. Party Chair Gwen McFarlin says Portune is "very well respected and loved within the party, but the final decision will be up to the party's central committee."

Parks' appointment would mark two firsts for the board: the first time all three commissioners are women, and the first time two of the three are African American.

The deadline to run for the seat was Wednesday and Parks did not register. Three Democrats, Alicia Reece, Kelly Prather and Connie Pillich - whom Portune endorsed - will compete in the March primary. They'll face one Republican candidate, Andy Black.