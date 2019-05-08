President Trump Says Loveland Company Will Make Electric Trucks At Lordstown GM Plant

By 7 minutes ago
  • Even as early as 2015 Workhorse was testing drone delivery off its electric trucks in Loveland.
    Even as early as 2015 Workhorse was testing drone delivery off its electric trucks in Loveland.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced the Loveland company Workhorse is buying GM's idled Lordstown plant and will start manufacturing electric trucks there.

The President wasted no time in getting out a series of tweets Wednesday, writing:

"GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio... in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!"

Workhorse makes high-performance battery electric vehicles including trucks, aircraft and drones. An affiliated company, SureFly, is designing personal helicopters.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman reacted to the news, saying on Twitter, "Optimistic about the news today for the #Lordstown community. I've worked with Workhorse and look forward to further developments and news from @GM. #Ohio"

The Lordstown plant closed in March 2019 after the last Chevy Cruze came off the assembly line, leaving 1,400 people without jobs.

GM says it will release more information about the Workhorse deal later on Wednesday.

Tags: 
Workhorse
GM
Lordstown
electric trucks
Loveland

Related Content

Local Personal Flying Machine On Its Way To The Consumer Electronics Show

By Dec 11, 2017
provided

Born out of a dream to avoid traffic jams, Workhorse CEO Steve Burns has built an electric helicopter. The Loveland company known for its electric delivery trucks will show off its personal flying machine at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

Post Office might be next electric truck/drone customer for Loveland company

By Jun 8, 2015
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Inside a nondescript Loveland building, AMP Electric Vehicles is putting the finishing touches on the electric delivery trucks it’s building for United Parcel Service.  The U.S. Post Office might be the next customer.

UPS has ordered 18 of them for its Houston market and AMP CEO Steve Burns is trying to convince them to buy more of the electric trucks.

The electric truck