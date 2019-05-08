President Trump Says Loveland Company Will Make Electric Trucks At Lordstown GM Plant

In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced the Loveland company Workhorse is buying GM's idled Lordstown plant and will start manufacturing electric trucks there.

The President wasted no time in getting out a series of tweets Wednesday, writing:

"GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio... in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!"

Workhorse makes high-performance battery electric vehicles including trucks, aircraft and drones. An affiliated company, SureFly, is designing personal helicopters.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman reacted to the news, saying on Twitter, "Optimistic about the news today for the #Lordstown community. I've worked with Workhorse and look forward to further developments and news from @GM. #Ohio"

The Lordstown plant closed in March 2019 after the last Chevy Cruze came off the assembly line, leaving 1,400 people without jobs.

GM says it will release more information about the Workhorse deal later on Wednesday.