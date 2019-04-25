Reds Fans Ride Streetcar For Free On Game Days

You can ride the Streetcar for free when you go to a Reds game. A release from the city says for the rest of this season, anyone with a valid game ticket will be eligible to ride for free all day.

You'll have to have your ticket to show the fare inspector upon request. The goal of the promotion is to connect fans with the bars, restaurants and other attractions along the streetcar route.

"By making the streetcar free on game days with a paid ticket, it’s our way to give back and thank Cincinnati for the tremendous success we’ve had at our Downtown Cincinnati hardware store," said Matt Woods, owner of Woods Hardware, which is sponsoreing the promotion.