Related Program: 
The Blues With Lee Hay

From RL Burnside to Johnny Winter on The Blues!

By 17 minutes ago

This week's blues show, Saturday, May 4th at 11pm, begins with R. L. Burnside, Charlie Musselwhite, Marc Broussard, and Jonny Lang.  The second set starts off with the 1962 classic, "Green Onions" by Booker T & the MG's followed by music by Johnny Winter, Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts, and Gov't Mule.  And, ending the show, songs by James Blood Ulmer, Hugh Laurie, Dr. John, and Harry Connick, Jr.

Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts are playing the Taste of Cincinnati on Memorial Day, May 27th.  They will also be performing at the Music@BCM concert series at Devou Park on Thursday, June 6th, and the Cincy Blues Fest on Saturday, July 13th.

Tags: 
Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts
Charlie Musselwhite
Jonny Lang
Dr. John
Hugh Laurie
Harry Connick Jr.

Related Content

Leroy Ellington's New Band, Sacred Hearts, Puts Out Its First CD

By Apr 19, 2019

Longtime local musician Leroy Ellington recently assembled a new band, the Sacred Hearts, whose debut CD, Sanctified, has received critical acclaim. 

Odetta: The Voice Of The Civil Rights Movement

By Jan 17, 2019
unsonmonkatat.jpg

On December 3rd, Doug Yeager who was in town to share his film, Free to Rock: How Rock and Roll Brought Down the Wall, came into WVXU's studio to talk about his friend, Odetta.  He was her manager from 1976 until her passing in 2008.  During our conversation, Doug shared many stories about Odetta including her friendships with Dr. Maya Angelou and Harry Belafonte.  He also discussed her influence on many, many musicians over the decades of her career...Bob Dylan; Joan Baez; Madeleine Peyroux; Peter, Paul & Mary; Richie Havens, and Janis Joplin.