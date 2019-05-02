From RL Burnside to Johnny Winter on The Blues!

This week's blues show, Saturday, May 4th at 11pm, begins with R. L. Burnside, Charlie Musselwhite, Marc Broussard, and Jonny Lang. The second set starts off with the 1962 classic, "Green Onions" by Booker T & the MG's followed by music by Johnny Winter, Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts, and Gov't Mule. And, ending the show, songs by James Blood Ulmer, Hugh Laurie, Dr. John, and Harry Connick, Jr.

Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts are playing the Taste of Cincinnati on Memorial Day, May 27th. They will also be performing at the Music@BCM concert series at Devou Park on Thursday, June 6th, and the Cincy Blues Fest on Saturday, July 13th.