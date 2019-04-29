Rocktails: The Spirits of Cincinnati Music

Imagine that you have years of experience behind the bar at a club that celebrates uniquely-crafted cocktails. Add to that over 60 years of rock-n-roll and rhythm & blues history, a dash of funk, a twist of serendipity, garnish with spontaneity and serve super-cool.

Now you have the recipe for Rocktails - a new compendium of concoctions by local musicians Kristen Kreft (The Perfect Children) and Mayalou Banatwala (Heavy Hinges).

Rocktails contains the mixing guidelines for dozens of delicious drinks, designed to honor the musical history of Cincinnati - everyone from James Brown and Rosemary Clooney to Midnight Star and The Lemonpipers. Plus, every recipe includes a bit of history and tells how each person highlighted in the book has a connection to the Queen City.

On Friday May 17 there will be a book release party at Caffe Vivace - hosted by Queen City Cabaret with will feature live local music and Rocktails libations.

I spoke with Sarah Folsom and Matthew Umphreys from Queen City Cabaret as well as Kristen Kreft and Mayalou Banatwala - to find out more about Rocktails.

Closing music:

"Get Me Mine" by The Perfect Children