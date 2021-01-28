Roebling Suspension Bridge To Close For Restoration

By 29 minutes ago
  • Roebling Bridge
    Pixabay

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is scheduled to close Feb. 15 for repairs and restoration. The work is expected to take most of 2021 with traffic resuming by the end of November and the overall project wrapped up by Dec. 31.

Traffic will be limited to one lane starting Feb. 1 while crews prep for the closure.

The 154-year-old landmark is in need of upkeep to protect sections of stone. The repair bill is $4.7 million, and includes masonry work, including repairing and replacing sections of sandstone on both towers and anchorages. There will also be some work to the sidewalks and decking.

The pedestrian sidewalk is expected to remain open during the work, according to Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for the Kentucky Department of Highways District 6 office.

The Roebling closed in April 2019 after chunks of sandstone broke off from the east side of the north tower. Temporary netting was installed and remained in place after the bridge reopened in August 2019.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates around 8,100 vehicles use the bridge each day. The cabinet recommends people use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27) as a detour.

Tags: 
Roebling Suspension Bridge
traffic
newsletter

Related Content

Making The Singing Bridge Sing: How'd They Do That?

By Oct 11, 2019
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Blink started Thursday night and one of the biggest, if not the biggest, event was the lighting of the Roebling Suspension Bridge. The historic span was bathed in lights that danced along to a specially composed soundtrack.

A New Look At The Roebling Suspension Bridge

By Jun 11, 2020
John Kiesewetter / WVXU

You can listen to my interview with author Richard Haw here.  

I thought I knew a lot about the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Maybe you do, too.

I knew that construction was suspended during the Civil War…. It was the first bridge linking the North with the South when it opened in 1867… And it became the prototype for Roebling's Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

Commemorating 150 Years Of The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge

By Mark Heyne Jun 8, 2016
Provided

Preparations are underway for next year's 150th anniversary of the Roebling Suspension Bridge that connects Cincinnati and Covington.