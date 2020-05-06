Speeding Increases On Ohio Highways During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Clare Roth 24 minutes ago
  • Gabe Rosenberg / WOSU
Originally published on May 5, 2020 6:42 am

Speeding on Ohio's roadways is up during the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research from The Ohio State University. While many drivers stay home, researchers found on a section of I-270 on Columbus' west side speeding has averaged 7-28 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Collecting information from a private transportation company, Ohio State geography professor Harvey Miller and his colleagues examined highways and major roads in the state's three largest cities from March 28 to April 19, and compared them to the same three-week period last year.

Traffic data from Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati showed the average level of speeding was up slightly this year. However, extreme speeding, 20-30 miles above the limit, was up significantly. 

Around Columbus, the number of road segments where speeding increased more than tripled. The number of road segments where speeding increased in Cincinnati and Cleveland more than doubled.

In all three cities, the average level of speeding has increased between 2.1 and 2.6 miles per hour. However, all three cities have many more road segments that experienced higher levels of speeding.

“In many of these places the speeding has not gone up a lot on average, but the extremes, the levels of extreme speeding, have gone up dramatically,” Miller said.

Miller says that means, even with fewer cars, highways are probably more dangerous now where drivers are using highways like a race course.

"One thing about congestion, as bad as it is, it actually makes things safer in the sense that cars don't travel as fast,” he says. “But at higher speeds, we have greater risk and we also have greater consequence."

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
traffic
newsletter

Related Content

Ohio Air National Guard To Salute Frontline Workers

By May 5, 2020
Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker / 180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

Updated May 6, 2020 10:25 a.m.

The Ohio Air National Guard is following its peers in Indiana and Kentucky by scheduling a series of flyovers across the state this week. The "flybys" are similar to those occurring in cities like New York and Washington D.C. by the famed Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams.

Looking For COVID-19 In Hamilton County Wastewater

By 4 hours ago
MSD

The U.S. EPA Water Research Lab in Cincinnati is partnering with the Metropolitan Sewer District to look for the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) in a unique way.

Cincinnati Children's Joins Testing For COVID-19 Vaccine

By 19 hours ago
Courtesy of Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's is among four U.S. sites participating in a global clinical trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.