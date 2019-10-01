Start Hear: Traffic, Decluttering and Pickles

This week on Start Hear:
- A Taste of the Past: Linda Pelaccio, a culinary historian, takes a weekly journey through the history of food.
- Passenger List: A missing plane, a cabin full of suspects, a search for truth.
- Organize 365: Home organization tips, strategies and motivation with professional organizer Lisa Woodruff.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- The Thing About Pam: Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder.
- 1619: In August of 1619, a ship carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the British colony of Virginia. America was not yet America, but this was the moment it began.
- expediTIously with Tip "T.I." Harris: Tip "T.I." Harris is bridging the gap and shedding light on important social topics and much more in an authentic, eyebrow-raising dialogue that might make you want to pull out your dictionary... expeditiously.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.