Start Hear: Traffic, Decluttering and Pickles

Start Hear: episode 119

This week on Start Hear:

A Taste of the Past: Linda Pelaccio, a culinary historian, takes a weekly journey through the history of food.

Linda Pelaccio, a culinary historian, takes a weekly journey through the history of food. Passenger List: A missing plane, a cabin full of suspects, a search for truth.

A missing plane, a cabin full of suspects, a search for truth. Organize 365: Home organization tips, strategies and motivation with professional organizer Lisa Woodruff.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Thing About Pam: Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder.

Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home from game night to find his wife, Betsy, dead. He was soon charged and convicted of her murder. 1619: In August of 1619, a ship carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the British colony of Virginia. America was not yet America, but this was the moment it began.

In August of 1619, a ship carrying more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the British colony of Virginia. America was not yet America, but this was the moment it began. expediTIously with Tip "T.I." Harris: Tip "T.I." Harris is bridging the gap and shedding light on important social topics and much more in an authentic, eyebrow-raising dialogue that might make you want to pull out your dictionary... expeditiously.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.