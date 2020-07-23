Swing with Bill Cartwright: 7.25.20

Miss Peggy Lee gets things started on this week's Swing show with the title track from her Hallmark release, "Why Don't You Do It Right." This is followed by several big band selections in the first half of the show including Fletcher Henderson, Ralph Flanagan, and Harry James. Helen Forrest sings with Harry James' orchestra.

You'll also hear Judy Garland and Gene Kelly, "For Me and My Gal," from the 1942 hit parade album. Rosemary Clooney, Rod Stewart and Artie Shaw are also spotlighted in the second half of this swing program.