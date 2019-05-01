Thousands Of Teens March In Rally Against Drug Abuse

  Teens from around the state gathered in Columbus for the We Are The Majority rally against drug use.
    Teens from around the state gathered in Columbus for the We Are The Majority rally against drug use.
Thousands of teenagers from around the state gathered in Columbus for a rally against drug use as part of the "We Are The Majority" rally.

The rally has been assembling teenagers for a high-energy event for eight years now.

Gov. Mike DeWine joined them at the start, saying substance abuse education and prevention plays a key role in fighting the state’s opioid epidemic. He says this rally emphasizes an important point.

“They’re carrying a message that look we’re in the majority, a majority of kids do not do drugs, I think that’s a pretty powerful message,” DeWine says.

DeWine made some quick remarks and took dozens of selfies. This was the first time a governor had attended the rally, which ends with the teens marching to the Ohio Statehouse.

