From Timmothy Pitzen To Tim Ryan: This Week's Top Stories

A teenage boy shows up in Newport and tells police he's been held captive for seven years. The teen said he's Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in May, 2011 from the Chicago area.

Northern Kentucky University announces plans to conduct an external review of its women's basketball program after former players accuse basketball coach Camryn Whitaker of verbal and emotional abuse.

The Ohio House and Senate raise the state's gas tax to 38.5 cents a gallon and eliminate the need to display license plates on the fronts of cars.

The Ohio legislature is considering several proposals, including requiring equal pay for men and women, joining a national effort to get rid of electoral votes and award the presidency to the candidate who actually gets the most votes, as well as allowing Ohio residents over 21 to carry concealed weapons without training or a permit.

And Ohio Congressman Democrat Tim Ryan announces his candidacy for president.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Bureau Chief Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt), Breaking News reporter Max Londberg (@MaxLondberg) and Higher Education reporter Kate Murphy (@KateMurphyENQ); and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson).

