UC Researcher Studies Spider Vision Around The Globe

It turns out spiders can see more colors than us and even the tiniest offspring are stealthy hunters. These are just some of the fun facts University of Cincinnati biologist Nathan Morehouse shared with us about jumping spiders.

Now, he is using half of a new $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study jumping spiders around the world. Morehouse also explains how some scientists are researching the spiders to better inform self-driving technology.

University of Cincinnati Professor of Biology Dr. Nathan Morehouse joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his research into jumping spiders.

