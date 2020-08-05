Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

UC Researcher Studies Spider Vision Around The Globe

By 3 minutes ago
  • UC biologist Nathan Morehouse stands in his lab surrounded by hundreds of little spiders in plastic habitats. Morehouse is studying the vision of jumping spiders around the world.
    UC biologist Nathan Morehouse stands in his lab surrounded by hundreds of little spiders in plastic habitats. Morehouse is studying the vision of jumping spiders around the world.
    Jay Yocis/UC Creative Services

It turns out spiders can see more colors than us and even the tiniest offspring are stealthy hunters. These are just some of the fun facts University of Cincinnati biologist Nathan Morehouse shared with us about jumping spiders.

Now, he is using half of a new $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study jumping spiders around the world. Morehouse also explains how some scientists are researching the spiders to better inform self-driving technology.

University of Cincinnati Professor of Biology Dr. Nathan Morehouse joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his research into jumping spiders.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
science
nature

Related Content

Searching For A COVID Vaccine At Cincinnati Children's

By Aug 3, 2020
NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is taking place in research labs around the world, even here locally. Cincinnati Children's Hospital is conducting a clinical trial using hundreds of volunteers. It's one of nine testing and evaluation units as part of the National Institutes of Health’s effort to find cures and treatments for COVID-19.

Northern Kentucky's Unique, Complicated Role In The Civil War

By Aug 4, 2020
kentucky civil war
Wikimedia Commons

To American slaves, Cincinnati meant freedom.