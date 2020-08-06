UC Researchers Find Toxic Levels Of Pollution In Ancient Mayan Reservoirs

It may have been toxic levels of pollution in two central reservoirs that prompted ancient Mayans to flee the city of Tikal. That’s according to new details from researchers at the University of Cincinnati.

“Archaeologists and anthropologists have been trying to figure out what happened to the Maya for 100 years,” said David Lentz, a UC professor of biological sciences and lead author of the study, which also includes associate professor of anthropology Kenneth Tankersley and head of geography Nicholas Dunning. Now the team's findings are published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the study is University of Cincinnati Department of Biological Sciences Professor and Center for Field Studies Executive Director Dr. David Lentz.

