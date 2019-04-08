Uptown Gateway Breaks Ground Monday

The southeast quadrant of Martin Luther King Drive and Reading Road will begin to take shape later this year with the groundbreaking scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown Gateway is the anchor and first new construction of the Innovation Corridor, and will include office, retail, residential and parking. The $250 million mixed-use development is expected to be finished in 2022.

The University of Cincinnati signed a long-term lease for an 180,000-square foot office building to house its digital futures building. The 1819 Innovation Hub, another UC building, is nearby, as reported here.

WVXU reported on the scope of the project and the first tenant, UC's Digital Future's Building in this story.

Phase I for the Uptown Innovation Corridor is heavy on office space, green space and housing, including a hotel. "We want to make an environment where talent wants to be because that's the name of the game now: talent. That's what every company is fighting for," says Beth Robinson, president and CEO of the Uptown Consortium.

The Uptown Consortium redevelopment company is funded by UC, UC Health, Tri-Health, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and the Cincinnati Zoo.