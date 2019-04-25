WGUC-FM Seeking Classical Music Announcer-Producer

By 9 minutes ago
  • Courtesy Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Public Radio is searching for a full-time WGUC-FM classical music host with "a passion for and curiosity about music and natural storytelling abilities."

Here's the job description posted at cinradio.org/jobs/:

"Cincinnati Public Radio seeks a dynamic program host with a conversational, authentic on-air style; passion for and curiosity about music; natural storytelling abilities; and a comfort with engaging with listeners. Excellent research, writing and organizational skills are also key, along with creativity and a desire to connect to the broader community.

"The successful candidate will be a classical music ambassador, both on the air and while interacting with the community. Familiarity with classical music is desired; but, a willingness to learn and an aptitude for sharing a passion for music with others is most important. WGUC is looking to engage listeners on a variety of platforms and this host will play a role in these efforts."

Qualifications include performance or broadcast announcing experience "or the equivalent"; a passion for music, with a familiarity and appreciation for classical music; an "authentic, conversational broadcast voice and ability to work with direction and coaching; excellent writing, editing, and interviewing skills; and comfort with engaging with listeners in person and on social media."

A "demonstrated knowledge" of broadcast production and editing equipment is helpful, but not required.

Those interested should submit a cover letter, résumé and audition audio by May 23, 2019 to jobs@cinradio.org. The posting also notes: "No phone calls, please."

The vacancy was created by the March 19 death of announcer Frank Johnson, who joined WGUC-FM as the All Things Considered host in 1998.

If you know of someone who might be interested, please spread the word. 

