When Is It Okay To Sign Up For The COVID-19 Vaccine?

By 1 hour ago
  • vaccine shot needle covid
    Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

The hunt for appointments is on now that all adult Ohioans know when they're eligible for the vaccine - either March 19 for those over 40 or with certain health concerns or March 29 for anyone 16 or older.

That's leading to confusion about when it's okay to sign up. For example, some websites or providers allow people who will be eligible soon to sign up now for appointments. This is dependent on how quickly providers are able to update their software or scheduling programs.

The Health Collaborative's Christa Hyson says it's okay to book an appointment if you find one, but there are a few caveats.

"If you are, say, that 30-year-old that is very eager for your vaccine and you do find an appointment, make sure that appointment date is after that eligibility time frame," she explains.

Also, you shouldn't lie when filling out online forms.

"I don't want anyone to be making up a birthday to try to jump in line," Hyson says.

Providers add appointments as they get doses, so Hyson says to check often as there are frequently new appointments added on a rolling basis.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus notes TriHealth seems to be offering appointments further out. UC Health tends to add appointments on Friday afternoon, she adds.

With so many people about to flood the system, there is help for those without internet access, 65 or older, or who are otherwise eligible now but having trouble finding an appointment. You can call 211 for assistance.

Related Content

Cintas Center Pop-Up Mass Vax Site Opens Thursday: What You Need To Know

By 5 hours ago
cintas center
Courtesy of WCPO

On Thursday, the first doses of a mass COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site will be administered at the Cintas Center.

All Ohioans 16 Years And Up Eligible For COVID Shots Starting March 29

By Mar 16, 2021

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced all Ohioans will qualify for the vaccines by the end of the month, during a news briefing at the state's first mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,

Citing increasing vaccine supply from the federal government, as well as more mass clinics opening in the state soon, anyone aged 16 and up will become eligible for a shot starting March 29, DeWine said.

New Cases Down, Vaccinations Up, And Hamilton Co. Health Officials Are Feeling Hopeful

By Mar 16, 2021
Hamilton County Health Departmet

Local health officials are encouraged by COVID-19 trends in Hamilton County: cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, and vaccine distribution is ramping up.