When Should Young People Be Charged As Adults?

Teenagers accused and convicted of serious crimes face harsh sentences when tried as adults.

During a symposium this week, legal experts will pose the question: When and why should young people be treated as adults in the criminal justice system?

Between 1990 and 2010, the number of juveniles in adult jails went up by nearly 230%, according to The Sentencing Project. And according to the Centers for Disease Control, young people who are charged as adults are nearly 25 percent more likely to be re-arrested than those who are tried as juveniles.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss young people tried as adults are Weaver Institute for Law and Psychiatry at the University of Cincinnati College of Law Administrative Director A.J. Stephani, and Director of the Institute for Health Innovation at Northern Kentucky University, Dr. Valerie Hardcastle.

The symposium "Youth Tried as Adults" will be held on Friday, May 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. in Room 107 B & C (Student Union) of Northern Kentucky University.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: