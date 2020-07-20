WVXU Repeating Rod Serling's 'O'Toole From Moscow' Reds Comedy On Tuesday

By 2 hours ago
  • WVXU

Before the Reds open the delayed 2020 baseball season, WVXU will repeat its production of Rod Serling's Reds baseball comedy, O'Toole From Moscow, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

Written during the Cold War, Serling's O'Toole From Moscow is about confusion between Russians and the Reds which results in a Soviet Union embassy staffer playing outfield for the Cincinnati baseball club.

O'Toole premiered on March 25, the evening before the Reds' Opening Day got canceled by the coronavirus. The Reds start their 60-game season 6:10 p.m. Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.

Anne Serling with the CCM cast of 'O'Toole From Moscow' in Cincinnati Public Radio studios November 2019.
Credit John Kiesewetter / WVXU

Eight students from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music recorded the play in November at Cincinnati Public Radio under the direction of Richard Hess, CCM professor of acting and directing.  Anne Serling, Rod's daughter, is host and narrator for the one-hour radio program.

Rod Serling, the Twilight Zone creator who started his career in 1950 at WLWT TV and radio, wrote the one-hour television play for NBC Matinee Theatre after the team changed its name to the Redlegs when "Reds" became headline shorthand for Communists.  It was broadcast live at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 1955. The performance was not filmed or recorded.

Chuck Connors starred in NBC's 'O'Toole From Moscow' in 1955, three years before starring as 'The Rifleman' on ABC.
Credit Courtesy ABC

Unlike most of his TV scripts, O'Toole is a comedy. In the play, a Russian embassy worker named Mushnick was being sent back to Moscow from New York for re-education because of his high absenteeism due to attending Brooklyn Dodgers games. So Mushnick and a muscular young Russian bodyguard named Joseph Bishofsky (played by Chuck Connors before TV's Rifleman) hopped a train and went as far as their money would take them, to Cincinnati.

In Cincinnati, Bishofsky went to the Reds offices to turn himself in. Mushnick burst in to explain that Joseph – whom he calls "O'Toole" – was an outfielder wanting a tryout.

The Reds gave O'Toole a shot, and he ends up hitting the ball farther than Reds slugger Ted Kluszewski.

Reds organist John Schutte with me in a Cincinnati Public Radio studio in February 2020.
Credit John Kiesewetter / WVXU

The ballpark music was provided by John Schutte, the Reds organist.  Cincinnati Public Radio's Josh Elstro was the master engineer, and inserted the sound effects.

Full disclosure here: I've known about O'Toole From Moscow since 1989, when I first wrote a story for the Cincinnati Enquirer about Serling's life here. It's been my dream for three decades to find and revive Serling's story involving the Reds. I'm also a producer on the show, and adapted Serling's teleplan for radio.

O'Toole From Moscow also can be heard at wvxu.org. It's also available as a podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR One, Sticher, Google Play and Pocket Casts.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
O'Toole From Moscow
Rod Serling
University of Cincinnati
CCM
John Schutte
Anne Serling
NBC
Chuck Connors

