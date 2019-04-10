A Year After Kyle Plush's Death, What Has Changed?

It's been one year since Seven Hills student Kyle Plush died in his minivan in the school's parking lot. Plush became trapped and suffocated when the seat in his Honda minivan flipped over on him. He was 16. While trapped, he made two 911 calls, but help never came.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what emergency response policies, procedures and technologies have changed since the death of Kyle Plush last April are Cincinnati Council Members Amy Murray (@ElectAmyMurray) and Greg Landsman (@GregLandsman), and WVXU City Hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

SMART911 can provide critical information to 9-1-1 call takers and first responders. The service is available throughout Hamilton County.

