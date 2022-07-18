January 6 hearings, Steve Bannon tape and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

In its latest hearing, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol presented evidence to tie former President Trump to violent extremists. The committee heard testimony from Jason Van Tatenhove, who previously served as national spokesman for the Oath Keepers, a group that participated in the riot. Tatenhove said invoking the Insurrection Act could have resulted in an "armed revolution."

“I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Tatenhove said. “What it was going to be was an armed revolution. I mean, people died that day.”

Vice chairwoman of the panel, Rep. Liz Cheney, announced Tuesday that Mr. Trump recently attempted to contact an unnamed witness. The Committee has referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon had a change of heart, saying he is now willing to cooperate with the January 6 committee. This comes after Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress for defying the committee’s subpoena. He goes on trial Monday.

But the former Trump aide’s testimony could be significant as we’re now hearing from a newly released tape. In the October 2020 tape, Bannon predicts Trump will claim victory on election night regardless of the outcome.

Elsewhere, the House on Friday passed legislation that would protect access to reproductive health care, including the ability to travel across state lines for an abortion. This comes after a 10-year-old Ohio girl, the victim of rape, crossed state lines to Indiana to obtain an abortion. The case first led Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to cast doubt on the story on Fox News. Now the doctor is facing backlash from political pundits and Indiana’s attorney general. The doctor’s lawyer has sent a “cease and desist” letter to the attorney general.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are the Political Junkie Ken Rudin; and University of Cincinnati School of Public and International Affairs Associate Professor of Political Science Kimberly Conger, Ph.D.

