We fact-check the debate between Chabot and Landsman, plus more top stories

Thursday marked the final debate between Congressman Steve Chabot and Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman in the race for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. On Cincinnati Edition, we fact-check the candidates.

Then, we’ll take a closer look at the candidates running for Ohio Secretary of State, including one who repeats the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Plus, parts of Smale Riverfront Park are eroding into the Ohio River. We’ll discuss what it would take to fix the problem, how much it would cost and where that money would come from.

And, we’ll tell you what you need to know about this weekend’s BLINK festival.

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Anna Staver, Ohio Bureau reporter, USA Today Network

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered host, WVXU



