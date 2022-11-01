© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Rep. Steve Chabot discusses the race for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Published November 1, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
steve chabot and greg landsman standing at podiums
Chabot, House Television via AP
/
Landsman, Jason Whitman for WVXU

The boundaries have changed for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, making the seat more competitive than it has been in years. Congressman Steve Chabot has served the district for 26 years and now he faces a challenge from Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk with Congressman Chabot about his campaign and his message to voters.

You can also hear our interview with Councilmember Landsman, which aired October 12.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionSteve ChabotGreg Landsman2022 midterm election
Stay Connected