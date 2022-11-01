Rep. Steve Chabot discusses the race for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

The boundaries have changed for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, making the seat more competitive than it has been in years. Congressman Steve Chabot has served the district for 26 years and now he faces a challenge from Cincinnati City Councilmember Greg Landsman.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk with Congressman Chabot about his campaign and his message to voters.

You can also hear our interview with Councilmember Landsman, which aired October 12.

Guests:



Steve Chabot, Congressman, Ohio 1st Congressional District

