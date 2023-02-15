How Senate Bill 1 could change homeschooling in Ohio; plus, Gov. DeWine's plan to expand vouchers

A major plan to overhaul education in Ohio would take power from the state school board and put it under the governor’s office. But Senate Bill 1 also includes changes that would relax some requirements for homeschool parents.

Debate over the measure comes just weeks after reports that an Upper Sandusky couple supplied neo-Nazi educational materials to parents who teach their children at home.

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) and Senator Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) are calling for stronger oversight of homeschooling in the state.

"Senate Bill 1, which is pending in Education Committee, weakens homeschooling requirements," Senator Ingram said. "The legislature must protect our children from instruction fueled by racism and intolerance."

But Republican Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he hopes people will not try to work this to their political or policy advantage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a closer look at Senate Bill 1 and what its passage would mean.

Plus, education funding in Ohio also could change if a new voucher expansion plan is approved. Gov. Mike DeWine wants to expand the EdChoice Scholarship program to families with a household income at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines.

We’ll hear from supporters who argue the expansion would help more students in "underperforming" public schools who want to attend private schools instead. We’ll also talk with opponents of the idea, who say it's an effort to take money away from the public education system.

