Cincinnati officials limit cooperation with ICE amid pressure from state representatives

In February, Cincinnati City Council passed three motions related to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. These motions prohibit ICE from using city property as a staging area, prohibiting the city from sharing data from city-owned surveillence technology, and directing city administration to remove instances where residents' citizenship or naturalization status are shared.

These motions came at a time when ICE was conducting a surge in metro areas like the Twin Cities.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with local and state officials about their view on what legislation related to cooperation with ICE is necessary in Ohio.

Then, we speak with the president of the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education about a recent visit from Village of Gratis police officers claiming to be visiting on behalf of ICE.

Guests:



Cincinnati City Council member Anna Albi

Cincinnati City Council member Ryan James

Ohio State Representative Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Township

Brandon Craig, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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