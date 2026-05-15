School vax rates, voucher lawsuits and more top stories

Just days after Cincinnati announces its summer safety plan, there's a deadly shooting on Fountain Square. The latest on the case.

Plus, a teen is bitten by a police dog. Now the family questions the tactics.

School vaccine rates are in. Where does Cincinnati Public Schools rank?

And, over 300 school district suing over vouchers.

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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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