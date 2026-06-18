Cincinnatians in Cuba

A fragile economy, medicine shortages and blackouts.

It’s Cuba today. But it’s also the Cuba of the '90s, a time known as the “Special Period.”

On Cincinnati Edition, local father and son photojournalists and a local writer in Havana.

How today’s blockade echoes what they saw decades ago.

Guests:



Jon Hughes, emeritus professor of English and journalism, University of Cincinnati

Sean Hughes, professor of journalism, University of Cincinnati

Jeff Hilliard, professor emeritus of English, Mount St. Joseph University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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