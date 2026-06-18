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Cincinnatians in Cuba

Published June 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT

A fragile economy, medicine shortages and blackouts.

It’s Cuba today. But it’s also the Cuba of the '90s, a time known as the “Special Period.”

On Cincinnati Edition, local father and son photojournalists and a local writer in Havana.

How today’s blockade echoes what they saw decades ago.

Guests:

  • Jon Hughes, emeritus professor of English and journalism, University of Cincinnati
  • Sean Hughes, professor of journalism, University of Cincinnati
  • Jeff Hilliard, professor emeritus of English, Mount St. Joseph University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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