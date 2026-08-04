Clean up efforts lead to increased recreation along the Mill Creek
It wasn't long ago that the national river conservation group American Rivers designated the Mill Creek the “most endangered urban river in North America.” Three decades later, after years of large-scale cleanup efforts, the waterway has become a hub for recreation.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ways folks are hiking, biking and paddling through the Mill Creek.
Related: It just got easier to float Cincinnati's central waterway
Guests:
- Betsy Jones, member, Mill Creek Yacht Club
- Owen Nyswonger, recreation coordinator, Mill Creek Alliance
- Wade Johnston, executive director, Tri-State Trails
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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