Haitians in Ohio face ambiguity as their TPS ends

In late July, Haitian immigrants began recieving summons letters, requesting they appear at the Cincinnati Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Blue Ash, Ohio. This Sunday, many Haitian immigrants were seen leaving the offices with ankle monitors.

On July 27, a deadline came for immigrants from Haiti — the end of their Temporary Protected Status, a designation given to foreign nationals in the United States who face conditions that would make it unsafe to return to their country of origin.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the uncertainty that Haitian immigrants face.

Related: Hundreds show support for Haitians attending ICE meetings in Cincinnati

Related: Uncertainty for Haitians in Springfield as TPS deadline passes

Guests:

Viles Dorsainvil, executive director, Haitian Community Help & Support Center

Amanda Becker, national reporter, the 19th

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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