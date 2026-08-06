Spoofs, imposters and a bizarre scam targeting authors

Think you can easily spot a scam? On Cincinnati Edition we thought so too. But we stumbled on a clever ploy.

Older adults have reported $7.7 billion stolen in 2025 according to the FBI. That's a figure that's grown eight times from 2020.

And younger adults are falling victim, too, with social media and imposter scams.

On today's show we see how creative con artists can get and the lengths they’re going to for a few bucks or your whole life savings. Plus, we'll alert you to a truly bizarre hustle we stumbled into that's targeting authors.

Tips for protecting your money and stepping in to stop a scam before it's too late.

Guests:



Charmaine McGuffey, Hamilton County Sheriff

Jocile Ehrlich, president, Better Business Bureau Cincinnati

Terri Proctor, founder, Stop Elderly Scams

Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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