What an Ohio EPA decision on data center wastewater discharge means for the environment, the industry

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has dropped a proposal that would have made it easier for data centers to discharge their wastewater into fresh water.

The agency was considering a plan to streamline a permit process for all data centers statewide, which could have allowed wastewater to be discharged into some lakes, rivers and streams.

But the Ohio EPA changed course after a “significant volume” of comments against the plan.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the implications of the decision for the environment and the data center industry and hear how other states and jurisdictions are handling the issue.

Guests:



Leatra Harper, managing director, FreshWater Accountability Project

Doug Swain, president, Logistix

Miranda Willson, reporter, E&E News by Politico

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast