Iran looms over Ohio Senate race, canceling flock in NKY, and remembering Dolly in Whitesburg, KY

It is now six months into the war with Iran. Is the prolonged conflict looming over the Senate race in Ohio? On Cincinnati Edition, how Ohio voters are feeling about the economy and gas prices and how Sherrod Brown is laying those problems at the feet of Sen. Jon Husted. Meanwhile, Republicans backing Husted take aim at Brown on immigration policy.

Then, several Northern Kentucky cities change course on Flock cameras

And a lifelong Dolly Parton fan remembers seeing the legend when he was just a little boy and she was just starting out.

Guests:



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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