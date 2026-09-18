The Steak 'n Shake factor, report cards are in, plus more top stories
It’s endorsement season, and a certain burger chain is backing Sen. Jon Husted for U.S. Senate. Meanwhile an Ohio physicians' PAC backs Republican Vivek Ramaswamy over his Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Acton.
Also on the Cincinnati Edition news review, Ohio’s school report cards are in. Did your district make the grade?
And dead animals at the dump. Why Rumpke says thousands of animals had to be killed to protect your health.
Guests:
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Pepper Stetler, contributor, Hechinger Report
- Grace Tucker, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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