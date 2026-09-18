The Steak 'n Shake factor, report cards are in, plus more top stories

It’s endorsement season, and a certain burger chain is backing Sen. Jon Husted for U.S. Senate. Meanwhile an Ohio physicians' PAC backs Republican Vivek Ramaswamy over his Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Acton.

Also on the Cincinnati Edition news review, Ohio’s school report cards are in. Did your district make the grade?

And dead animals at the dump. Why Rumpke says thousands of animals had to be killed to protect your health.

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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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