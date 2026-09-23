New 'Cradle of Coaches' documentary highlights Miami's coaching legacy

A new documentary celebrates Miami University’s historic football coaching legacy.

“Cradle of Coaches” explores how legendary coaches made the game of football what it is today with innovations such as the playbook and face guards that we now take for granted.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact of the many legendary coaches with Miami roots, including Cincinnati Bengals co-founder, the late Paul Brown.

Guests:



Scott Thompson, director, “Cradle of Coaches,” founder, RESLV

Denis Crawford, PhD, historian and exhibit designer, College Football Hall of Fame

Miami University will hold a screening of “Cradle of Coaches” Sept. 26 in the Armstrong Student Center’s Wilks Theatre following the homecoming game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The film is streaming on Peacock.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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