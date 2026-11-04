Neighbors say a Clermont County coal ash landfill is making them sick

People living near a coal ash landfill in Clermont County say the air is making them sick. But what has environmental testing found? And how are elected officials responding?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss residents’ concerns and explain what’s happening.

Guests:



Brian and Rhonda Brittain, Washington Township residents

Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News

Cincinnati Edition invited Clermont County Commissioner David Painter to be part of the conversation. He decided to forego the interview, but his office sent this statement:

"Given the nature and importance of the environmental issues and questions associated with the Zimmer Plant and surrounding area, we believe it is essential that a planning session be conducted to establish a process for collecting, handling, and independently analyzing sampling data. This will help ensure that reliable, scientifically sound results are assembled to appropriately evaluate the potential hazards of concern. As this process is still developing and it is not possible to provide the residents with the information they deserve, it is premature for Commissioner Painter to participate in this interview.

We appreciate your understanding and remain hopeful that, as the process advances, a sound and impartial approach will provide all parties with credible information and clarity on the environmental concerns in question."

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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