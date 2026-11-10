Can't land a job? Get expert advice

There are some bleak numbers on the job market. Some college grads report they’ve sent out hundreds of applications with little reply. What’s going on here?

On Cincinnati Edition, it's time to review your job hunting strategies. We get tips from a career strategist. Plus the mistakes employers can make in their search.

Guests:



Kelly Roehm, founder & chief career strategist, Gumption

Marq Burnett, Associate Editor, The Playbook

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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