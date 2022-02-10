3 things to know if you're going Downtown for the Super Bowl

Many Cincinnatians are hosting or attending Super Bowl watch parties throughout the city. But the place to be for a lot of people is Downtown, especially at The Banks. Cincinnati police and other officials are working to make the event as safe as possible for fans.

Captain Doug Wiesman says Cincinnati has experience dealing with large crowds, including All Star games and yearly events like the Flying Pig Marathon.

"I mean, Cincinnati is an event town," he said. "This is one of my main roles with the police department and it's what we do. We're very good at it."

Road Closures

Scheduled road closures begin at 6 a.m. Sunday and will remain closed until police determine it's safe to reopen. Wiesman said people should expect additional road closures throughout the day and can stay up to date on them through CPD social media.



Elm Street, closed south of Second Street

Freedom Way, closed

Race Street, closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Rosa Parks Street, closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Marian Spencer Way, closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Ted Berry Way, closed

Joe Nuxhall Way, closed south of Second Street (hotel access maintained from Mehring Way)

If the Bangles win, the closure will be expanded to include:

Race Street, closed between Third and Second streets

Walnut Street, closed between Third and Second streets

Snow and weather

Temperatures Sunday are expected to range form a high of 30 to a low of 13 degrees. Wiesman said city crews, 3CDC, and other organizations have begun shoveling ice and snow out of walkways and pedestrian areas. But realistically, Wiesman said people should expect snow and ice on sidewalks.

He also says people should dress for the cold weather.

The Banks

The Banks is expanding its footprint for the Super Bowl, adding three jumbo screens with sound to the are so everyone has the chance to watch the game.

Banks spokesperson Tracy Schwegmann says the screens will be on the lawn at Moerlein Lager House, along Walnut Street, and on Freedom Way. The screen at the Great American Ballpark will also show the game.

She says extra beverage and food booths will be added to The Banks area so people can eat and drink outside. But beverages, she says, have to be in a plastic DORA cup.

"We've given folks a very large footprint, with a lot of screens and a lot of food and beverages," she said. "Come down and have fun and celebrate. … It's fun to watch the city get so excited. And it's fun to watch folks celebrate and flock to The Banks and be together and be a part of that shared experience."

Wiesman said officers will not be able to cite every person breaking an open container law, but they will be asked to dump out or put away the contents.