Miami Synchronized Skating wins nationals, senior team going to World Championship

Miami University's preeminence in synchronized skating continues. The collegiate team dominated the U.S. National Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Saturday and the senior team won the silver medal, earning a spot at the upcoming world championships.

The collegiate team skated first in its 13-team field, putting up the highest score ever by a college team of 116.95. The score bested the previous record, also set by Miami earlier this year, of 113.95. The RedHawks' score placed them comfortably in first place with the next closest team 11.21 points behind.

The win is the university's 20th collegiate national title.



Bring on the World

Miami's senior team earned the competition's top free skate score but finished just out of first place in the senior division.

Five teams competed in the senior division. The top two — the RedHawks and the Haydenettes, a non-college affiliated team from Massachusetts — will represent the United States at the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships in Hamilton, Ontario, April 7-9.

This is Miami's 13th appearance at the world championships and first since 2016.

According to U.S. Figure Skating, Miami's "140.84-point 'Femme Fatal' program had the highest technical score of the night with 71.17 points and included Level 4s for their no-hold and step sequence, pairs element, move element, twizzles and final intersection."