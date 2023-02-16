© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sports

After a decades-long absence, Wilberforce University baseball team wins first victory since WWII

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
Photos of the Wilberforce baseball team playing at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.
Mackenzie Snare
/
Wilberforce University Archives
The Wilberforce University baseball team won its first game of the season over the weekend, when the Wilberforce Bulldogs defeated the Voorhees University Tigers of South Carolina.

It was Wilberforce's first win since before World War II.

The university’s baseball program ended back in the 1940s but was brought back to life in 2021 thanks to the Cincinnati Reds allowing the Bulldogs to use their training facilities during the winter.

The team is playing its first official games this spring.
