Wilberforce University near Dayton needs to raise $2 million to keep its accreditation. But the “Wilberforce Unite” effort has brought in roughly $478,000, according to its campaign website. That’s less than a quarter of its goal. Wilberforce officials refused a request for comment. A comeback will be difficult given the school’s troubles, says MaryBeth Gasman, director of the Center for Minority Serving Institutions at Rutgers University and an expert on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).