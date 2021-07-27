-
When Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, she became the first graduate of a historically…
Wilberforce University near Dayton needs to raise $2 million to keep its accreditation. But the “Wilberforce Unite” effort has brought in roughly $478,000, according to its campaign website. That’s less than a quarter of its goal. Wilberforce officials refused a request for comment. A comeback will be difficult given the school’s troubles, says MaryBeth Gasman, director of the Center for Minority Serving Institutions at Rutgers University and an expert on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Ohio's two historically black colleges are neighbors, both about an hour southwest of Columbus. But they are considering getting even closer by merging some operations. Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard is calling this a "Collaborative Learning Arrangement" and "shared services relationship" with Central State University.
The nation's oldest historically black private university is maintaining its accreditation. Wilberforce University has been fighting to keep its status…
Wilberforce University near Xenia is renovating its campus buildings and making policy changes as it fights to maintain its accreditation.Members of the…
The nation's oldest historically black private university has a new board chairman. Wilberforce University near Dayton is tapping Mark Wilson to lead its…